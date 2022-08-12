Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $117.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $118.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

