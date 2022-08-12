Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

