Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

