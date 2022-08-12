Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $12.46

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.09. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $560.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.