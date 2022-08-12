Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $12.46

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.09. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 40 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $560.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
