trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.69. trivago shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 6,176 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

trivago Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $627.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

trivago Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

