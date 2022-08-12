trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.69. trivago shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 6,176 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $627.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.56.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
