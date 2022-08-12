XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $22.69

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $22.09. XPeng shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 180,576 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

XPeng Stock Up 7.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

