iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.49. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 4,528 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

