Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 264,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,620,217 shares.The stock last traded at $8.41 and had previously closed at $8.41.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

