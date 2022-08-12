Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQW opened at $0.23 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.