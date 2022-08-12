Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 827,274 shares.The stock last traded at $13.02 and had previously closed at $12.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.
Primo Water Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.