Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 827,274 shares.The stock last traded at $13.02 and had previously closed at $12.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Primo Water Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25.

About Primo Water

Primo Water ( NASDAQ:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

