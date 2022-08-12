Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 381,200 shares.The stock last traded at $34.34 and had previously closed at $33.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.