VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Down 46.1% in July

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 16,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 201,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Stories

