Short Interest in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Rises By 106.4%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the fourth quarter worth $374,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the first quarter valued at about $108,588,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,952,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,063,000 after buying an additional 1,503,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,414,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,150,000 after buying an additional 1,067,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,755,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after buying an additional 844,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.