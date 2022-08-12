Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
