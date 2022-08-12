Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

