Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Increases By 51.1%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 787,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 101,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $535,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Voyager Therapeutics news, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 101,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $535,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,348.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

