JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 92,381 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

