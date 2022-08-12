Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Down 66.5% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,146,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,127,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,242,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,074,000 after buying an additional 1,812,754 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 131.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,929,000 after buying an additional 1,298,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 783.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after buying an additional 1,084,064 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.