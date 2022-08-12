Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Down 66.5% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $52.82.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.