Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declines By 39.2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

VSMV opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

