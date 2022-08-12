Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 451,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 126.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 360,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 201,517 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter worth $257,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 0.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 879,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.