Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Update

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.
Insider Activity at Virtus Investment Partners
In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of VRTS opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.52.
Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
