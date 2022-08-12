Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Update

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Virtus Investment Partners

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.52.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

