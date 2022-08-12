National Bank of Canada FI Sells 659 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

