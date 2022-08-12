National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,589 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

