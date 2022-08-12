Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,778 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

