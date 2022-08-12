Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,633 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Exponent worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after acquiring an additional 323,653 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,269,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO opened at $99.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

