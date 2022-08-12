Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 394 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,934,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,934,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,961 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

