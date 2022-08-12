2,500 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.2 %

OI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

