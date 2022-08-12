Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $109.94 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

