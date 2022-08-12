Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $34,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUC opened at $12.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.