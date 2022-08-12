Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.