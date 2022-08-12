Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,787 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

