Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 981.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of United Natural Foods worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.