Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assurant were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Assurant by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $70,137,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $163.44 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

