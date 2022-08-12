Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 108,458 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 108,458 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LKQ were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,071,617 shares of company stock worth $255,658,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

