Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 88,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 437,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.21%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.