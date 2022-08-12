Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 54,586 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,343,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $24,753,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.70 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

