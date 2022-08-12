Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Markel by 622.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Markel by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $18,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,217.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,283.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.03. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,162.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

