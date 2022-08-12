IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

IDEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $214.02 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

