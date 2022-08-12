Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,062 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $47.60 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

