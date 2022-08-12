Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 436,899 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 559,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 80,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Price Performance

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 469.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.