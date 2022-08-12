Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.09.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Teleflex Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $253.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

