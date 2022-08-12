Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

