Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Organon & Co. worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $31.69 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

