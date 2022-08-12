Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

