Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.18 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

