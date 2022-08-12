Jeffrey J. Brown Buys 399 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Medifast Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MED opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.31.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

