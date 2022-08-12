Jeffrey J. Brown Buys 399 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Medifast Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of MED opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.31.
Medifast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medifast (MED)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.