Jason R. Thackston Sells 1,250 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after buying an additional 540,793 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 2,016.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 201,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 198,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

