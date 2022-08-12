Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

