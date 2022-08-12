R. F. Lafferty Cuts Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $15.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of GOEV opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Canoo has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Insider Activity

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $2,445,491.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,521,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,764,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.