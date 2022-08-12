Barclays Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $58.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.22.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 4.5 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -90.09%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.