DA Davidson Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $460.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $407.22 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.04.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

